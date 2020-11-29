HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 119 in the province.

The new cases include four cases in Zone 1, nine cases in Zone 2, and one case in Zone 6.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 495 and 369 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 119 with no one in hospital – 123,883 tests have been conducted.

14 NEW CASES

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

One individual under 19

One individual 20-29

Two people 40-49

The nine cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

Three people under 19

One individual 30-39

One individual 50-59

Two people 80-89

Two people 90 and over

All cases in Zone 1 and Zone 2 are self-isolating and are under investigation.

The single case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual in their 30s and is travel-related. The individual is self-isolating

OUTBREAK AT PARKLAND SAINT JOHN CAMPUS

Follow-up testing recently occurred at the Parkland Saint John complex in Saint John.

Tests processed at the microbiology laboratory indicate six new positive cases for a total of 15 confirmed cases (10 residents and five employees).

The next round of mass testing will occur over a two-day period starting Monday.

Members of the PROMT (Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team) remain on site at Parkland Saint John, providing support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team. Support includes testing and working in collaboration with the facility’s infection prevention control specialist to strengthen infection control measures.