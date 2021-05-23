HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with the active total rising to 128.

Of Sunday’s new cases, two are in the Moncton region (Zone 1). They involve a person in their 40s, and one in their 60s. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Eight new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve the following:

One person 19 or under

Three people in their 30s

One in their 40s

One in their 40s

Two in their 60s

Five are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are under investigation, and one is related to travel.

Three cases are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6). They involve a person in their 20s, a person in their 50s, and one in their 60s. All are related to travel.

One case is in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) and travel-related.

Since Saturday, eight people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, for a total of 2,129 since the start of the pandemic.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Along with Sunday's new cases, New Brunswick Public Health announced several potential public exposures.

According to Sunday's media release, since many may not be easily reachable by phone over the long weekend, the province has decided to announce all public exposure sites.

They are as follows:

Christ Church (Parish) Church, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton

Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

Hope City Church, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton

Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

YMCA daycare, 570 York St., Fredericton

Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18

Petro Canada, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton

Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The province also included the following exposure notificatioons for flights:

Air Canada Flight 7948 – from Regina to Toronto

Departed at 1:05 p.m. on May 20.

Air Canada Flight 8946– from Toronto to Moncton

Departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 20.

Public Health says although they will be contacting people who were directly affected by the above exposures, it is best to restrict movements, keep contacts low, and be reachable by phone.

A full list of potential public exposures can be found on the province’s website.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,129 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,957 people have recovered and 43 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently eight people hospitalized in total; seven of these patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out-of-province, in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,907 tests were completed on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 323,828 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 89 confirmed cases (19 active cases) Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 37 confirmed cases (six active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick is under the yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.