New Brunswick reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries on Sunday

New Brunswick reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 45 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 793.

According to the province, 14 of the new cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 13 new cases are the Saint John region (Zone 2), and five cases are the Fredericton region (Zone 3), three cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and ten new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

There are currently 62 people in hospital with the virus, including 17 patients in intensive care. There is only one person under 19 in hospital with COVID-19.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 2,509 confirmed cases (295 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 1,089 confirmed cases (175 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,628 confirmed cases (173 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,462 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 693 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 322 confirmed cases (12 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 514 confirmed cases (129 active case)

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 88 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and93.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 612,740 people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated with two doses in the province.

Parents and guardians are able to book appointments online for children between the ages of five and 11.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.