HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has eight new cases of COVID-19 and tightened border restrictions to stop the spread of the infectious disease in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief public officer of health, announced the cases at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Russell said seven of the eight cases are travel-related and the other is a close contact of someone who has travelled.

The age ranges of the new eight cases are between 10 and 70.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said that while many are adhering to the guidelines for self-isolation, not everyone is.

"As of 3 p.m. (Wednesday), we are implementing restrictions for all travellers entering New Brunswick who must self-isolate for 14 days and avoid all contact with others," Higgs said.

