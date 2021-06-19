HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are announcing five new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and asking residents to book their second dose of vaccine.

The province says anyone who received their first dose before May 15 is now eligible to book a second dose.

As of Saturday, 76.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

FIVE NEW CASES

Of Saturday’s five new cases, two are in the Saint John region (Zone 2). They involve two people in their 40s. One of those cases is related to travel, and the other was a contact of a previously reported case.

Three new cases are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3). They involve a person 19 or under, one in their 30s, and one 90 or over. All three were contacts of previously reported cases.

In total, New Brunswick has had 2,316 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Four people have recovered since Friday.

There have been 45 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

Six people are hospitalized from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care.

The province’s labs processed 708 tests Friday, for a total of 356,429 since the start of the pandemic.

All zones remain under the yellow level of recovery.

There are now 55 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.