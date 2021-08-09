HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Two cases are in the province's Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve two people in their 20s.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve an individual 19 and under and an individual in their 40s. One of these cases is a close contact to a previously reported case and the other is under investigation.

One case is in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) and involves an individual in their 30s who is a close contact to a previously reported case.

According to Public Health, 14 previously reported cases in New Brunswick have recovered since Friday, with the total number of active cases dropping to 66.

COVID-19 CASES IN ZONE 1

In a news release on Monday, Public Health also provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province's Moncton region (Zone 1), which currently has 48 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of the 48 active infections, 46 involve people who are not fully immunized and 90 per cent are under the age of 40.

According to health officials, 41 of the 48 active cases in the Moncton region have been linked to a previously reported case, while the remaining seven cases are under investigation.

“The cluster of cases we are seeing is what we would expect among people who are not vaccinated and associating closely together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“While you can still catch COVID-19 when you are fully vaccinated, symptoms, if any, tend to be mild, thereby not increasing stress on the health-care system. The recent cases we have seen are largely amongst our younger people who have not been fully vaccinated. I am appealing directly to them today to book an appointment, if they have not already done so, and to encourage their friends to do the same.”

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 69.8 per cent of New Brunswickers ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.8 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,058,160 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,439 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,326 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

Public health says 2,107 tests were completed in New Brunswick since Friday, and 387,160 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 554 confirmed cases (48 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 305 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 455 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 186 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 140 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 44 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.