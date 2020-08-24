HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province reported one new case on Sunday which brought the number of active cases to nine.

That case was in Zone 3, or the Fredericton region. It was travel-related and the person who is in their 40s is self-isolating.

The province conducted 255 COVID-19 tests on Sunday

To date, a total of 59,112 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 189 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 178 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 41 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed case (one active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 12,105 personal and 1,811 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 125 were refused entry for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.