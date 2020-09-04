HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the number of active cases in the province remains at four.

The province last reported a new case on Wednesday, involving a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1 -- the Moncton region. The province says that the individual is self-isolating.

The province conducted 480 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. To date, a total of 63,288 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 186 people have recovered and two people have died. There is no one hospitalized right now as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE ON FLIGHTS

New Brunswick public health is warning people who travelled on two flights with an international traveller who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Public Health says the individual "may have been infectious" on Aug. 22 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 0992 – from Mexico City to Toronto;

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton.

"Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight," the province said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811."

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 10,138 personal and 3,576 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 42 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.