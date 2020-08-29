HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A previously reported case has recovered, as the number of active cases in the province has decreased to six.

The province last reported a new case on Friday, involving a person between 10 and 19-years-old in Zone 2 (Saint John region). The province says that case is the travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province completed 388 COVID-19 tests on Friday. To date, a total of 60,986 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 191 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 183 people have recovered and two people have died, leaving six active cases.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 42 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 12,605 personal and 2,686 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 48 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.