HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Two previously reported cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1) are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province decreased to four.

The province completed 286 COVID-19 tests on Saturday. To date, a total of 61,272 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province last reported a new case on Friday, involving a person between 10 and 19-years-old in Zone 2 (Saint John region). The province says that case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province has seen 191 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 185 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 42 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 9,962 personal and 1,588 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 147 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.3 per cent.