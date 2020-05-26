HALIFAX -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, which brings the number of active cases to two.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual over the age of 90 in the Campbellton region.

Neither of the active cases are in hospital.

So far, the New Brunswick public health department has performed 22,920 tests and there have been 122 confirmed cases. Of those, 120 people have recovered from their illness.

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. “Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

Public health officials say that if you or a family member are showing two of the following symptoms, you should contact Tele-Care 811 or a primary health-care provider for advice:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.