HALIFAX -- A person in their 20s from the Moncton region has New Brunswick's newest confirmed case of COVID-19.

New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the case is "related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble" and that the person is self-isolating.

"Each new case reminds us that the virus can present itself at any time," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "We must always be aware of our surroundings and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, so that New Brunswick can continue to remain in the yellow level of recovery."

It is the 167th confirmed case in the province since the pandemic began. Of those, 163 have recovered and there are just two active cases. Two people have died from the virus.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick Public Health staff have conducted 46,927 tests.

Take precautions

The province reminded people of the precautions they can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities: