New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19
HALIFAX -- A person in their 20s from the Moncton region has New Brunswick's newest confirmed case of COVID-19.
New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the case is "related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble" and that the person is self-isolating.
"Each new case reminds us that the virus can present itself at any time," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "We must always be aware of our surroundings and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, so that New Brunswick can continue to remain in the yellow level of recovery."
It is the 167th confirmed case in the province since the pandemic began. Of those, 163 have recovered and there are just two active cases. Two people have died from the virus.
As of Tuesday, New Brunswick Public Health staff have conducted 46,927 tests.
Take precautions
The province reminded people of the precautions they can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities:
- maintain physical distancing (2 metres or 6 feet);
- wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;
- limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;
- clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;
- frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- when coughing or sneezing, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand;
- dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;
- stay home when ill.