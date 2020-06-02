HALIFAX -- Another resident of Manoir de la Vallee, a long-term care home in Atholville, N.B., has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Brunswick public health said Tuesday that the person is in their eighties. The new case increases the number of active cases to 13 – all of them stemming from a doctor who travelled to Quebec and failed to self-isolate upon his return.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 133, but 120 had recovered before the Campbellton cluster emerged.

Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 30,666 tests have been conducted.

“We are pleased to see how all our partners have come together to help us manage the situation,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. “We have 14 days ahead of us to see how things unfold. In the meantime, I ask New Brunswickers to continue to demonstrate their compassion, kindness and patience throughout the province.”

Anyone showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

new onset of fatigue;

new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

