HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 26.

The case is in the province's Moncton region (Zone 1) and involves an individual in their 50s. Public health says the case is under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 746,333 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 77.5 per cent of the province's eligible population having received at least one dose.

Currently, 30.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,326 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,254 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

On Sunday, 421 tests were conducted. A total of 361,476 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 476 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 442 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 753 confirmed cases (one active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.