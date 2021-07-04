New Brunswick is reporting the province's 46th COVID-19 related death, as well as one new case on Sunday, as 21 active cases remain in the province.

Public health officials say an individual over the age of 90 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 46.

“I join all New Brunswickers in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are mourning the loss of their loved one,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release. “My thoughts and prayers are with this person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

“I offer my sympathies to everyone who is grieving this loss,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Public health also confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, involving an individual 19 and under in the Fredericton region. Officials say that case is travel related.

There has been one new recovery, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 21- the lowest number of active cases in the province since November 14, 2020.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,337 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,269 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

On Saturday, 347 tests were conducted. A total of 364,598 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 446 confirmed cases (nine active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Sunday, 817,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 78.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 39.6 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.