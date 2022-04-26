New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Data released in the province's weekly COVID-19 update covers the period between April 17 and 23.
To date, New Brunswick has reported 384 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has increased since last week.
Currently, there are 87 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of eight since the province's last weekly report.
Of those, 13 are in intensive care, a jump of seven people over the seven-day period.
The province says, currently, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for COVID-19, including ICU admissions, decreased to 86 from 88 last week, according to the province's website.
NEW CASES
Health officials say the number of PCR-confirmed cases continues to drop compared to previous weeks.
On Tuesday, New Brunswick identified 1,988 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between April 17 and 23.
The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
- Zone 1 – 605 new cases
- Zone 2 – 322 new cases
- Zone 3 – 447 new cases
- Zone 4 – 158 new cases
- Zone 5 – 99 new cases
- Zone 6 – 204 new cases
- Zone 7 – 153 new cases
New Brunswick also reported 1,976 new cases from rapid test results.
Between April 17 and 23, New Brunswick is reporting an average of 284 new COVID-19 cases per day – down from 422 last week.
VACCINATIONS
To date, 93.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.8 per cent have received two doses, and 51.9 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.
Between April 17 and 23:
• 158 more people received a first dose of vaccine
• 257 more people received a second dose of vaccine
• 1,083 more people received a booster dose of vaccine
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.
