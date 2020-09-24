HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to six.

One of the new cases is an individual between 60 and 69 from the Moncton region (zone 1), who had travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble and is now self-isolating.

The other case involves an individual between 40 and 49 from the Fredericton region (zone 3), who was staying in Ontario prior to the onset of symptoms, tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.

The province also is reporting a Quebec resident who works in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) of New Brunswick has tested positive and is now self-isolating and recovering in Quebec. They are not considered a New Brunswick case. Contact tracing is underway to identify any New Brunswickers who may have come into contact with this individual and will need to self-monitor or be tested.

On Wednesday, the province reported a new case involving an individual between age 60 and 69 in Zone 7 (the Miramichi region). That case was related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble, and the individual is self-isolating.

There are now 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but 191 people have recovered, and two people have died, leaving six active cases in the province.

To date, a total of 72,231 tests have been conducted in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 46 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 58 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases (1 active case)

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 6,943 personal and 3,246 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 30 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.