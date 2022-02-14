New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday

New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.

A person 90 and over has died in Zone 1, the Moncton region, and a person in their 70s has died in Zone 3, the Fredericton region.

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, of the 112 people in hospital, 54 were admitted for COVID-19, while 58 patients contracted the virus while hospitalized. Thirteen patients are in intensive care.

NEW CASES

The province reported 190 new positive cases from PCR tests. The breakdown is as follows:

79 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

25 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

33 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

24 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

two new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

16 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

11 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 471 additional new cases of COVID-19 were reported from rapid tests.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province’s COVID-19 online dashboard says 92.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and above have received their first dose of the vaccine, 86 per cent have received a second dose, while 47.9 per cent have received their booster shot.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 131 Vitalité health-care workers positive for COVID-19 and isolating, 145 with Horizon and 55 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.