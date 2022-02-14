New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday

New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday. New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?

According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island