SACKVILLE, N.B. -- A community-sponsored initiative has people in New Brunswick cleaning up for Earth Day.

The town of Sackville, N.B. put out a request, asking residents to help clean up the community in honour of Earth Day.

“There's nothing really to do, so it's good to get out and clean up,” says resident Amy Bourque.

The garbage strewn about an on-ramp leading to the Trans-Canada Highway near Sackville has bothered Bourque for some time.

“It looks like a dump site when you come up here, there's tons of garbage,” she says.

Keeping physical-distancing rules in mind, Bourque decided to do something about it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closures of schools across New Brunswick. Bourque says life lessons are now part of the curriculum for her 9-year-old son.

“He initially didn't want to do it, but I said it was a good thing to do for Earth Day. He's not able to do school right now, so it's another learning thing,” she says.

The Bourque family say they were able to clean up a lot of trash, gathering everything from a portable toilet to lingerie.