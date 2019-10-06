

THE CANADIAN PRESS





New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health has issued a new alert about potential exposure to a confirmed case of measles in the Moncton area.

A previous alert said the affected person worked in the area on September 19th and 20th and visited the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe and the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport.

The new alert says the affected person also visited the Pita Pit and a McDonalds on Dieppe Blvd., and used an Air Cab taxi on September 19th.

The person with measles then flew from Moncton to Montreal on September 20th on Air Canada Flight 89-03.

All people potentially exposed are being asked to check their immunization records or contact their health care provider.