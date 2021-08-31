HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 26 recoveries, as the total number of active infections drops to 137.

Two of Tuesday's cases are in the province's Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve two people 19 and under. Both cases are related to travel.

One case is in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involves an individual in their 20s. Public Health says this case remains under investigation.

There are three patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPATE

As of Tuesday, 75.2 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.6 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Each dose of vaccine administered represents another degree of protection for that individual as well as for their family, friends and community,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Our high and increasing level of vaccination is the main reason our hospitalization numbers remain low.”

In total,1,112,456 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

VACCINE CLINICS

Beginning Tuesday, Public Health says the regional health authorities will have appointments available with the Moderna vaccine, which is now approved for children 12 and up.

"Previously, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been approved for those between 12 and 18," wrote Public Health in a news release.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,763 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,579 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says 1,265 tests were completed in New Brunswick since Monday. A total of 410,284 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 740 confirmed cases (61 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 333 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 517 confirmed cases (38 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 770 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 190 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 149 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 64 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.