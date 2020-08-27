FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick party leaders are campaigning on housing and health care today.

On a campaign stop in Moncton, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said if he's elected on Sept. 14, his government would immediately build more affordable housing.

He says the problem has been made worse by two years of inaction from the previous government of Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs.

Higgs said today in Woodstock if he's re-elected his government would maintain the $2.9 billion already budgeted for health care this year, which he said was an increase of 3.9 per cent compared to the previous budget.

He is promising to hire more nurses to support the transfer of seniors from hospitals to their homes or care facilities.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader David Coon told reporters in Sackville that a Green government would restore autonomy to local hospitals and health centres and would establish community health boards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.