ATLANTIC
Atlantic

New Brunswick's Point Lepreau nuclear power plant down until mid-November

The Point Lepreau nuclear power plant is seen on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett The Point Lepreau nuclear power plant is seen on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Share
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

New Brunswick's electrical utility says its Point Lepreau nuclear generating station will remain off-line until at least mid-November.

The station has been down since April. 6, while N.B. Power carried out a planned 100-day maintenance outage.

In a news release Thursday, the utility says that during startup a "critical issue" related to the 660-megawatt power plant's main generator was identified and it needs to be addressed before the station can return to service.

N.B. Power has not specified what the problem is, saying only that the "full extent of this issue is still being investigated and we are working toward resolving it."

The utility says the outage won't affect the supply of power to its customers with electricity being provided from its other generating stations and utilities in neighbouring jurisdictions.

N.B. Power cautions that while new developments can affect its schedule, it is working "toward a goal" of restoring the nuclear plant's operations by mid-November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News