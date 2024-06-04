ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick's Twin Rivers pulp mill fined $250,000 for polluting Madawaska River

    New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -

    The Twin Rivers Paper Company in New Brunswick has been fined $250,000 after pleading guilty to allowing a failed pipeline to dump pulp and paper process water into the Madawaska River.

    Environment Canada issued a statement last week saying that on May 10, 2021, enforcement officers spotted the broken pipeline during a routine inspection of the plant in Edmundston, N.B.

    An investigation determined the pipeline had been damaged by extensive external corrosion, which resulted in the release of 102,000 litres of process water -- also known as groundwood white water -- into the river for a period of about 24 hours.

    Testing of water samples determined the substance to be harmful to fish in the river, which is home to several species including brook trout, yellow perch and Atlantic salmon.

    The fine is the result of Twin Rivers Paper Company pleading guilty in provincial court to violating the federal Fisheries Act.

    The company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry, which contains information about corporations convicted under certain federal environmental laws.

    According to the provincial government, the Edmundston plant produces about 100 tonnes of groundwood pulp daily for the paper mill in neighbouring Madawaska, Maine.

    The proceeds from the fine will be directed to the federal government's Environmental Damages Fund, which is used to support projects that benefit the environment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News