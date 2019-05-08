

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's health minister says he has accepted the recommendations of a new report on problems at the province's main mental health facility.

Ted Flemming says the recommendations will improve safety and services at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

The report, by mental health expert George Weber, follows an investigation by the province's ombud that showed patients were suffering negligence, abuse and unacceptable treatment.

Charles Murray said the centre is chronically understaffed and failing to provide adequate care.

Weber's report recommends developing recruitment and retention strategies for essential health-care professionals.

It also calls for discharging patients who no longer require tertiary-care services into other programs, and developing a provincial treatment system for mental health and addiction care.

The ombud also called on government to reconsider plans to build a youth mental health facility next to the centre, but Flemming says that evaluation is still underway.