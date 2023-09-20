Atlantic

New Brunswick senator's bill would require Ottawa to pay for Chignecto Isthmus project

The Chignecto Isthmus in between N.S. and N.B., which is a concern with Hurricane Lee upcoming due to the possibility of flooding in the area. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) The Chignecto Isthmus in between N.S. and N.B., which is a concern with Hurricane Lee upcoming due to the possibility of flooding in the area. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)
HALIFAX -

A New Brunswick senator has introduced a bill that would declare the narrow land link between his province and Nova Scotia a federal responsibility.

Sen. Jim Quinn introduced the Chignecto Isthmus Dykeland System Act in the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill would require Ottawa to fully finance a project aimed at strengthening the land link from climate change-related threats and raising a CN rail line.

The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have asked the federal government to fund the entire project, saying Ottawa has the constitutional responsibility for interprovincial trade.

But Ottawa disagrees and wants to share the cost, which has ballooned to nearly $700 million.

The Nova Scotia government has asked the province's Court of Appeal to determine who has jurisdiction over the system that protects the vital transportation link, although it could be months before a decision.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs welcomed Quinn's move when asked about it on Tuesday.

"We believe this is a federal responsibility to connect provinces," Higgs said. "This legislative reinforcement is fundamentally important and there's logic behind it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet

    A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.

  • Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada

    Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News