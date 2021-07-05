FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed 47 firefighters and support staff are on their way to British Columbia to help with the wildfire situation. The team left Monday.

That province has been battling devastating wildfires since last week. Much of the infrastructure in the small village of Lytton has been completely destroyed, and at least two people have been killed.

New Brunswick is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and often assists with fire situations in other parts of the country and around the world, so long as the conditions permit, said a department spokesperson.

“With the present and predicted low fire hazard across our province, we are able to make staff available to help,” said Erin Illsley.

The New Brunswick team is expected to be there for almost three weeks, returning on July 24.