New Brunswick signs letter of intent with Indonesia to form health-care recruitment partnership

The Government of New Brunswick has signed a letter of intent that could make it easier to recruit health-care workers from Indonesia.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said the partnership is a significant step towards strengthening international relations and recruitment.

“This formalized partnership emphasizes our commitment to addressing our workforce needs,” Fitch said in a press release on Friday.

The letter of intent was signed while Indonesian officials were visiting New Brunswick. Secretary general of the Indonesian immigration authority, Rinradi Rusman, said the agreement marks the beginning of a strong relationship.

“We hope this co-operation extends beyond the health sector and opens up opportunities in other sectors, as well,” Rusman said.

The Indonesian delegation is visiting facilities in New Brunswick to learn more about the provincial health care system, patient care and the integration of international professionals. Fitch said internationally educated professionals play an important role in addressing the human resources shortage across the industry.

The partnership will facilitate pathways for health-care professionals from Indonesia to obtain Canadian accreditation and licensure.

Representatives from New Brunswick are planning an inaugural recruitment mission to Indonesia for the fall. A more encompassing memorandum of understanding should follow in 2025.

Since 2019, more than 1,300 internationally educated nurses have been recruited to work in New Brunswick, as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses or health-care aides, with expedited pathways for nurses trained in 14 countries to become licensed sooner.

Internationally educated nurses and other health-care professionals interested in working in the province can find more information online.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.