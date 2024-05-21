New Brunswick swimmer qualifies for Paris Olympic Games

For the first time since 2000, a swimmer from New Brunswick is heading to the Olympics.

Riverview's Brooklyn Douthwright qualified Friday in the 100-metre freestyle and the 4x100 metre relay during Olympic and Paralympic swimming trials in Toronto.

The team was officially announced Sunday evening at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin July 26.

Douthwright has had a lot of success swimming for Canada over the past few years.

The 21-year-old Riverview High School graduate made her first senior national team last year competing at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

She won five medals including gold in the 4×100 freestyle and 4×100 medley relay at the Pan American Games last October in Santiago, Chile.

During the 2019 world junior championships, Douthwright won three bronze medals.

Douthwright is currently swimming for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Swimming Canada spokesperson Nathan White said Douthwright is the first swimmer from New Brunswick to qualify for the Olympics since Marianne Limpert in 2000.

"She's taking a big step with her training down in Knoxville," said White.

White said Douthwright used to go up to Toronto for stints with the Ontario Swimming Academy.

"That family has driven back and forth to Toronto a few times for that. She's really put in the work," said White.

Moncton's Danielle Dorris also qualified for the 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team during trials in Toronto this past weekend.

The 21-year-old will be appearing in her third Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris begin Aug. 28.

More to come…

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.