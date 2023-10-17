Atlantic

    • New Brunswick throne speech today under cloud of election speculation

    The New Brunswick legislature is seen in this undated file photo. The New Brunswick legislature is seen in this undated file photo.
    FREDERICTON -

    The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session at 11 a.m. amid uncertainty about whether the premier will call an early election.

    The calendar says the legislature will be prorogued and a new session will open this afternoon with a throne speech.

    Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs has been besieged by internal turmoil since June when six members of his party voted against the government on a motion related to the province's policy on gender identity in schools.

    Election speculation has hummed all summer as Higgs has kept the province on the precipice, saying the rebel Tories could make it difficult for him to govern.

    Green and Liberal party leaders have said Higgs could use the throne speech as a poison pill to upend his government and trigger an early election.

    Higgs has to call a general election on or before Oct. 21, 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Water, power food and medicine are running out in Gaza, Trudeau weighs in on the Israel-Hamas war and calls for hostages to be released, and B.C. announces new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News