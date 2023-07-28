New Brunswick to arm peace officers with tasers and carbines

New Brunswick peace officers, inspection officers and enforcement officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety will soon be armed with carbines and tasers.

They will also begin wearing body cameras.

"We're pushing them and with success to work towards a more integrated model of public safety,” said Minister of Public Safety Kris Austin.

“So, with that integrated model and with the silos broken down they need the tools to keep themselves and the public safe,” Austin said.

Nearly $2 million was spent purchasing 115 carbines, 110 tasers, and 140 body-worn cameras.

The director of the centre for criminal justice studies at University of New Brunswick said it's important the law enforcement officers be properly equipped.

"There is greater recognition that peace officers that work with justice and public safety could have more of a role in law enforcement,” said Mary Ann Campbell.

“Also to properly equip them for what they are doing because they are in roles that could put them in jeopardy,” Campbell said.

Peace officers will receive mandatory training before being issued the weapons

"There's going to be extensive training,” Austin said.

“They have to go through the Atlantic Police Academy just like any other officer has to go through the training for these specialized weapons,” he said.

“It's going to be rigorous. We want to ensure that when they take the course that they pass the course and can handle these weapons safely and effectively.”

Minister Austin said if there are officers who do not take or pass the course to handle the weapons they will be kept on in some capacity in an effort to not lose any officers.

