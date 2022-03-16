New Brunswick to host 2029 Canada Summer Games

New Brunswick has announced it will be the hosting the 2029 Canada Summer Games.

This will be the third time the province has hosted the event; the first being the Summer Games held in Saint John in 1985, and the 2003 Winter Games in Bathurst and Campbellton.

“We cannot wait to show what our beautiful province has to offer and welcome athletes and visitors from across the country. We invite you to join us as we dream big and celebrate New Brunswick’s culture and diversity, along with the communities, values, strengths and pride of the entire country," said Tammy Scott-Wallace, New Brunswick's tourism, heritage and culture minister, in a news release.

The location selection process will take place over the following three years, with the set location determined by 2025.

“We are thrilled to begin the journey towards the 2029 Canada Summer Games and once again work alongside the government of New Brunswick to realize a transformational event that sparks greatness in the next generation of athletes and leaders,” said Evan Johnston, the chair of the Canada Games council.

The event will feature over 4,000 athletes, coaches, and officials, around 20 sports, and over 3,000 volunteers.

“The Games will no doubt inspire a new wave of Canadian pride and enduring legacies across the province and beyond, and we look forward to progressing towards the bid process," said Johnston.

The province says its team is preparing to compete at this years Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont., followed by the 2023 Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island.