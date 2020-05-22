FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is set to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan Friday.

The so-called "yellow phase" means barbers and hair stylists can reopen, as well as churches and fitness facilities.

Dental care, massage therapists, chiropractors and other "close contact" businesses and services will also be allowed to open.

The new phase will also allow family and friends to form social "bubbles," and up to 50 people to gather with physical distancing.

The move comes a day after the province reported its first new case of COVID-19 in almost two weeks.

But the provincial total is just 121, and 120 of them have recovered.