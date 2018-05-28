

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government is introducing a new benefit for people who provide informal care to help their loved ones remain independent.

A source close to the program tells The Canadian Press that the government has budgeted $11.3 million for the benefits this year to help primary informal caregivers.

They're defined as a person who provides regular, ongoing care and assistance without pay to someone in need of support due to a physical, cognitive or mental health condition.

An informal caregiver may include a spouse, parent, adult child, other relative, friend or neighbour.

The non-taxable, monthly benefit is only available to an eligible primary informal caregiver of a social development client receiving in-home services through the long-term care or disability support services program.

The government is expected to release more details on Monday.