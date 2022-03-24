New Brunswick to spend more than $1 billion to improve roads, bridges

A new plan by the Government of New Brunswick maps out $1.13 billion in spending for the province’s roads, bridges, and culverts over the next three years.

The plan, which the province is calling “The Road Ahead,” outlines how the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will build, repair, and maintain the province’s transportation network.

“This plan demonstrates how the department is enhancing the management of our current infrastructure and how we interact with the public,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green.

The province says New Brunswickers will be able to use a new online interactive viewer tool to see what projects are planned in their area.

“With the third-highest amount of surfaced roads per capita in Canada, this plan is the only sustainable path forward,” said Green.

Highlights of the plan include:

$214.5 million for bridges

$661.8 for highways

$45 million for the municipal designated highway program

A full outline of the plan can be seen on the province’s website.