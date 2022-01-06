New Brunswick to start process of renewing its climate change action plan

A committee on climate change will hear from environmental experts and First Nations representatives as the New Brunswick government starts the process of renewing its climate change action plan.

“We know that climate change is happening, and it is affecting all of us,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman.

The Climate Change Act requires the action plan be reviewed every five years.

“Our first plan was one of the best in Canada, and we achieved a lot over those five years, not to mention supporting education and fostering an important discussion among New Brunswickers,” said Crossman.

New Brunswick says it has committed to completing 75 per cent of the actions in the Transitioning to a Low-Carbon Economy plan, which was introduced in 2016, and is on track to meet that target.

The province says it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 38 per cent over 2005 levels.

“Our new plan will continue our transition to a low-carbon economy while helping us to exceed our 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas emission targets. We will also be focused on continuing to build resiliency to our changing climate,” said Crossman.

The standing committee on climate change and environmental stewardship will meet Jan. 13-14, Jan. 18-21, and Feb. 8. New Brunswickers will also have an opportunity to provide input online between Jan. 24 to Feb. 24.

The committee says it will summarize the presentations and produce a document in the spring that will be considered part of a new action plan, which it expects to release by the summer.