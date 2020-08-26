FREDERICTON -- Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says crystal meth is ravaging New Brunswick communities and if he's re-elected premier, he'll fund a 13-member RCMP unit dedicated to investigating traffickers of hard drugs in the province.

On a campaign stop Wednesday in Fredericton, Higgs said that over the past three years, professionals in some detox facilities have seen up to a 35 per cent increase in crystal methamphetamine use.

"What I'm being told from our police forces," Higgs said, is that crystal meth is like no other drug we've ever seen. It's accounting for more than half of any weapons-related incidents."

The Tory leader said he budgeted an extra $5.5 million earlier this year for mental health and addition programs. He said if his government is re-elected Sept. 14, he'll invest another $2 million a year for the new RCMP task force.

"As part of our long-term plan we intend to support a dedicated RCMP task force of 13 officers working full-time to do the critical work of stopping hard drug traffickers," Higgs said.

He said nurses and other health professionals in emergency rooms are increasingly having to deal with aggressive patients coming off the side effects of meth.

"It can cause irreparable damage even after a single use," Higgs told reporters, referring to crystal meth. "Our health professionals are reporting that it triggers violent episodes, paranoia and hallucinations, and in some cases it can indeed be deadly."

New Brunswick's Liberal leader was also in Fredericton Wednesday, promising to prioritize the cybersecurity sector as a way to grow the province's economy if he becomes the next premier.

"We need to invest in the technology that will stop the hackers who are getting into computers and committing crimes," Kevin Vickers told reporters.

He said the cybersecurity industry has huge potential but efforts to grow that sector have stalled under the Higgs government.

"This is an industry where entry-level jobs have starting salaries of $75,000 to $80,000. Imagine what a positive impact this could have on the province's economy," Vickers said.

Vickers said it's estimated there will be 1.8 million cybersecurity jobs worldwide by 2022.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said Wednesday if elected, he would increase the home energy assistance program to give low-income families $250 -- up from the current benefit of $100.

"Nobody should have to make the choice between heating their home and putting food on the table," Austin said in Fredericton. "Sadly, this is a reality for some people in New Brunswick. We can do better."

The interim leader of the New Democrats used the provincial legislature in Fredericton as the backdrop for his first news conference of the election campaign.

Mackenzie Thomason was joined by a handful of party candidates. Thomason didn't know how many candidates the party has nominated so far but said he was hoping for a full slate by Friday's nomination deadline.

Thomason released much of the party's platform, which included a promise to institute $15 per hour minimum wage. Other NDP policies include better care and services for seniors and a universal pharmacare program.

He couldn't say if the party would be able to release the costing of his promises during the campaign.

Green Party Leader David Coon took his campaign to Saint John Wednesday, where he announced that a Green government would make New Brunswick's property tax system fairer for small business and residential taxpayers.

"For far too long, heavy industry in New Brunswick has received unfair tax breaks leaving small businesses and homeowners paying an unfair share of provincial property taxes," Coon said.

Saint John homeowners contribute 61 per cent of the city's property tax base while heavy industry pays just eight per cent.

Coon said the Saint John Regional Hospital's annual property tax bill is $4.5 million while Irving Oil pays just $2.6 million in property taxes for its refinery.

"The property tax system has become corrupted," Coon said. "And I am going to clean it up."

The provincial election is set for Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.