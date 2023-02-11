New Brunswick tourism ad set to appear during Super Bowl
Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will be encouraged to visit New Brunswick, thanks to an advertisement spot purchased by the provincial government to air during the annual event.
Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace says its an opportunity the department couldn't miss.
"It was a steal of a deal,” said Scott-Wallace.
Officials call it a marketing investment. The cost of broadcast advertisements during the game are known for their hefty price tags, and this one cost $186,000.
New Brunswick’s business sector is hoping they'll see the return.
"Whatever we can do to drive traffic to our local businesses,” said Krista Ross, CEO Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, “to our local tourism attractions and to invite people to come and visit us, I think is a great thing.”
The strategy isn't new.
"We're seeing a return very quickly on our buys, our advertising for the World Juniors,” Scott-Wallace said.
“It was instantly that we saw our website numbers climb double, triple, quadruple -- we really saw incredible outreach,” she said.
The province already spent $1 million on advertising during the World Juniors, which took place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in December.
“This is very important money,” Scott-Wallace said. “We're not going to see the visitation -- we're not going to have the money spent without make these very, very important investments.”
Scott-Wallace says the success of large scale ad purchasing is counted in clicks and interest online, but hasn't been measured in dollars yet.
"Marketing and advertising is an investment that needs to be made by local government and private business,” said Ross. “As well, private businesses spend a lot of money on marketing, and this is a destination, so I think it's a good investment,” she said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Norad monitoring high-altitude object flying over Northern Canada
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) says it is monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over northern Canada.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
'Generous' offer on the table: Minister says health-care funding proposal amount is final
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government and the provinces still need to hash out the specific terms of their individual bilateral health-care agreements, the total dollar value of the offer on the table is final.
Deadly mushroom finds new way to reproduce, could impact Canada: research
One of the most deadly mushrooms in the world has found a way to reproduce alone, new research says, which leads scientists to believe a spread of death caps could occur.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
These former Toronto mayoral candidates say they'll run to replace Tory in a 2023 byelection
Gil Penalosa, who finished in second place in the 2022 municipal election, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns.
-
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Calgary
-
Flames get hot in second for 7-2 win over Sabres
The Calgary Flames scored four times in just over five minutes in their 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
-
12-year-old boy dies in quad rollover near Taber
A 12-year-old boy is dead after a quad rolled over near Taber Saturday morning.
-
Garrison Curling Club hosts Scotties sendoff celebration for Team Skrlik
A big Scotties send off took place Friday night at the Garrison Curling Club, as club members and supporters packed the place for Kayla Skrlik.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
-
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: survey
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Matheson scores winner as Canadiens down Islanders 4-3 in overtime
Mike Matheson scored the winning goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens to 4-3 overtime decision over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. In their final game wearing their light blue uniforms, the Canadiens (21-27-4) rallied to grab their first victory in the "retro reverse" jerseys and sealed their season record at 1-6-1 in the alternate garb.
Edmonton
-
More than 100 kids hit the hill for freestyle skiing competition
The Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club is hosting a freestyle competition this weekend at Sunridge Ski Area.
-
Edmonton Oilers snap Senators' streak with 6-3 win in Ottawa
Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday. Sens goalie Anton Forsberg was injured and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower body injury.
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad monitoring high-altitude object flying over Northern Canada
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) says it is monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over northern Canada.
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
London
-
Man went looking for possible victims of London, Ont. motel fire
Fire caused extensive damage to the Super 7 Motel in south London on Saturday. Neil Auld was staying in one of the units just a few doors away from where the fire started and tried to enter despite smoke and flames.
-
'Increased police presence' at ONroute station: Elgin County OPP
OPP are issuing an advisory to the public of increased police activity at the ONroute in Elgin County due to an investigation, according to a tweet.
-
Here comes the sun — and then the rain
If the winter blues have you dreaming of spring, then a bit of good news is in order with a weekend full of sunshine in London’s forecast — but you better enjoy it while it lasts.
Winnipeg
-
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'
The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad monitoring high-altitude object flying over Northern Canada
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) says it is monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over northern Canada.
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood was the 'biggest loser' for property values in 2022, study finds
Homeowners in Carp are the big winners for rising property values in the city of Ottawa, while Manotick was the "biggest loser" as the only neighbourhood with declining property values in 2022, according to a new study.
-
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 416
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt in a vehicle fire on Highway 416 Saturday. Traffic lanes were briefly closed.
Saskatoon
-
'We got to be prepared': Canine CPR training course held in Martensville
PAWS republic in Martensville held a CPR Canine training course for people looking to be certified to assist their dogs in a time of need.
-
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. family makes public plea for kidney donor as father's health rapidly declines
A B.C. family is pleading for help as a loved one's health deteriorates while waiting for a kidney transplant.
-
B.C. funds Fraser River shoreline flood protection in Fraser Valley
A British Columbia First Nation that its chief says is under consistent threat of flooding is to receive a boost from the province for shoreline stabilization.
-
B.C. Premier Eby uses surplus budget cash for one-time billion-dollar growth fund
Every community in British Columbia will be eligible for infrastructure grants coming from a one-time $1-billion government fund.
Regina
-
Cold for a cause: Over $30K raised by 2023 Polar Plunge
The water may have been chilly, but the weather was sunny skies for the 2023 Polar Plunge in Regina.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad monitoring high-altitude object flying over Northern Canada
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) says it is monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over northern Canada.
-
Man arrested after multiple guns, drugs found in stolen vehicle: Moose Jaw police
A wanted man was found and arrested in Moose Jaw in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 after a stolen vehicle was found by police.
Vancouver Island
-
Arrest of 'potentially armed' suspect disrupts traffic outside Victoria Royals game
Police arrested a man on four outstanding warrants after an incident that disrupted traffic outside the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre during a Victoria Royals game Friday night.
-
Ferry service to Quadra Island disrupted after new ferry's apparent collision with dock
Ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island was disrupted Friday evening after one of the newest vessels in the BC Ferries fleet slammed into the terminal on Quadra Island.
-
Langford humanitarian team returns from Ukraine
A team from Langford has just returned from a successful humanitarian mission to Ukraine.