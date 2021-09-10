HALIFAX -- The University of New Brunswick has returned to normal operations Saturday, after campuses were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a 'possible bomb threat to campus'.

On Friday, Sept. 10, UNB received a possible bomb threat to campus. At the time the threat was received, it did not specify which campus. All campuses were evacuated as per university safety policies and procedures, while police searched for anything considered to be suspicious. — UNB (@UNB) September 11, 2021

In a tweet sent Saturday morning, UNB says that all campuses were closed until midnight 'while police searched for anything considered to be suspicious', but have reopened and returned to normal operations.

Just before 1 p.m. on September 10, Fredericton Police tweeted that they were on scene at UNB investigating a file, and asking the public to avoid the area.

There is an ongoing investigation taking place at UNB. At this time, there is not an immediate threat.



The UNB Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton campuses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. All events are cancelled and access to campuses is restricted for now. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) September 10, 2021

In a Twitter post Friday afternoon, UNB says its Fredericton and Saint John campuses, along with its Moncton site, will be evacuated immediately as a precautionary measure.

"Residence students should shelter in place," wrote UNB in a Twitter post.

As a precautionary measure, we are evacuating the UNB Fredericton and UNB Saint John campuses and the Moncton site immediately. Residence students should shelter in place. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available. — UNB (@UNB) September 10, 2021

St. Thomas University also evacuated their campus, and asked students in residences to remain in their residence hall until further notice.

We have been advised to close the STU Campus effective immediately and ask everyone to leave until further notice. We will provide further information as it becomes available. Residence students are asked to remain in their residence halls until further notice. — St. Thomas University (@StThomasU) September 10, 2021