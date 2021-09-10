Advertisement
New Brunswick university campuses reopen after 'possible bomb threat'
HALIFAX -- The University of New Brunswick has returned to normal operations Saturday, after campuses were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a 'possible bomb threat to campus'.
In a tweet sent Saturday morning, UNB says that all campuses were closed until midnight 'while police searched for anything considered to be suspicious', but have reopened and returned to normal operations.
Just before 1 p.m. on September 10, Fredericton Police tweeted that they were on scene at UNB investigating a file, and asking the public to avoid the area.
In a Twitter post Friday afternoon, UNB says its Fredericton and Saint John campuses, along with its Moncton site, will be evacuated immediately as a precautionary measure.
"Residence students should shelter in place," wrote UNB in a Twitter post.
St. Thomas University also evacuated their campus, and asked students in residences to remain in their residence hall until further notice.