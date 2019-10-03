A New Brunswick woman who served as a nurse in the Second World War was gifted a special certificate Wednesday as she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Born in Chipman on Oct. 2, 1916, Elsie MacIntyre was surrounded by friends and family as they marked the major milestone at a nursing home in Riverview.

MacIntyre’s relatives say she was always there when needed, so they were happy to be there for her on her special day.

“All of her nieces and nephews loved her, but she was very good to them too,” says relative Gwen MacIntyre. “She remembered them on birthdays and Christmas and if there was anything special, she was there.”

MacIntyre was one of 4,000 Canadian nurses who travelled overseas to serve in the Second World War.

To mark her years of service, MacIntyre was presented with a certificate of appreciation during her birthday celebration.

“She first served in England and then she went over to Holland and the second day she was there is when the Peace Agreement was signed,” explains veterans visitation officer Jack McLellan.

“The memory that she has, I’ve just never seen it before. I’ve seen it with veterans in their 90s, and some of them are great, but I just couldn’t get over her.”

MacIntyre says she is feeling “fine” at the age of 103, and credits a healthy and active lifestyle for her longevity.

“I didn’t drink, and I ate good food, and I did a lot of sports,” she says.

While this birthday will certainly stand out for the senior, she also fondly remembers the year she turned 29.

“I was on leave on my 29th and I was in Holland, but the war was over and I went to Paris,” she recalls. “I never dreamt I would get to Paris.”