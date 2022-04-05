New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crash
A 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
Saturday around 1:30 p.m., members from the Plaster Rock Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and RCMP responded to the collision on Shea Lake.
Police believe the crash happened when the woman lost control of the snowmobile on a patch of ice and flipped the vehicle. She was the sole occupant.
The woman, from Plaster Rock, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries, says RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Collision Analyst Team.
