HALIFAX -- A woman is dead after she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle in Upper Gagetown, N.B., Friday evening.

The RCMP responded to the ATV crash on Upper Coytown Road, near Gunter Hill Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the woman lost control of the ATV, which then struck a pole.

The 49-year-old Upper Gagetown woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police say the woman wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.