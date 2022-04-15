New Brunswick woman dies in Nova Scotia car crash Thursday

A 27-year-old New Brunswick woman has died following a collision in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 204 in West Leicester, N.S. around 12:37 p.m. and found a car had struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the car, a 27-year-old woman from Sackville, N.B. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision re-constructionist was at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.