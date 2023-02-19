New Brunswick woman dies in three-vehicle collision: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A New Brunswick man has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

Shediac RCMP responded to a three-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and two cars on Highway 15 near Grand-Barachois around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe the crash happened when the truck travelling eastbound lost control and crossed the centre line, colliding with a car travelling west bound.

A third vehicle, which was also travelling westbound, collided with the other two vehicles.

The driver and sole occupant of the first car, a 60-year-old woman from Grand-Barachois, died at the scene from her injuries.

Four other individuals who were occupants in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Grande-Digue, N.B., was arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.