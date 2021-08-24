ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- Marilyn Lister’s wallet was stolen from her apartment in 1991 and she’s never forgotten, primarily because $350 of rent money was inside.

“I was a single mom at the time,” she says, visualizing how she put the wallet in a cupboard for safe keeping all those years ago.

“It wasn’t uncommon for me to leave my door unlocked and just pop over next door for coffee,” says Marilyn. “I came back and of course went to retrieve the wallet and the wallet was gone.”

“I was quite devastated, like I said I was a single mom, so you can imagine,” says Marilyn.

Marilyn says she got through the ordeal thanks to a lenient landlord. She replaced everything she could from the wallet, including her birth certificate and SIN card. Still, the stolen wallet has caused Marilyn a bit of anxiety over the years.

“You always have that in the back of your mind of course that it’s out there,” she says. “But after 30 years you assume that it’s gone for good.”

Marilyn left her old apartment shortly after the theft.

Recently, Robbie Seeley was doing some yard work outside the building.

“I happened to see something sticking up out of the grass,” he says. “I couldn’t make it out at first because it was so dirty.”

Robbie soon realized it was a wallet.

“I opened the wallet up and sure enough there was ID in it, it belonged to a school mate of mine,” he says.

Robbie and his wife Cindy reached out to Marilyn to confirm the wallet was hers.

“I said, 'Yes. That is me, I can’t believe that you found it,’” Marilyn says.

The money was long gone, but Marilyn was shocked at what was left behind 30 years later.

“The birth certificate and social insurance card are in pretty good shape and the ID in the wallet is still legible,” she says.

Marilyn believes the wallet may have been tossed on the roof of her old apartment building after it was stolen. She thinks the wallet made its way to the ground after a recent heavy rainstorm.

She’s grateful to have the wallet back and thankful Robbie reached out.

“It was nice to be able to find that for her,” he says. “Just to give her back something of her life that was missing from a long time ago."