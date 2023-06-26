New Brunswicker finds more ways to share love for outdoors with others

Cory Richardson has found his niche behind a sewing machine, creating homemade, custom hammocks for people all over the world.

“I was looking for an opportunity to do some non-profit work and I wanted to go to Uganda to help kids there have hammocks so they could be up off the ground,” said Richardson.

After going to Uganda three years in a row, he decided to to start his own business in 2008.

“It’s custom-made hammocks, so I don’t just build a stock. As you can see here I have many types of fabric. There’s base fabric, which is the bottom, the strong part and then the trim is the side and then if you want a furry liner, something really fuzzy on the inside, no one else does that,” he said.

There’s also a zipper in the side so that avid campers can add a mattress or yoga mat for extra warmth and comfort.

“I was hanging at a festival and I was like ‘oh it’s like a hanging hug’ and I was like ‘that’s exactly what it is, I’m going to call my business hanging hugs,’” he said.

While he makes his one-of-a-kind hammocks inside his home studio in Jemseg N.B., it’s once they’re hung up outside that Richardson feels most at home.

“If you live in New Brunswick and you’re not enjoying the outdoors, you’re really missing out. There’s so much to offer,” he said.

Describing himself as a true outdoorsman, Richardson has always had a passion for nature and adventure. He started doing rock climbing tours when he was 16 years old and he did a kayak trip from Vancouver to Central Mexico when he was 19 and 20.

Now, he is hoping to share some of his world-travel experience and passion with others, from his own backyard.

Richardson, his wife Eunna Cho and their daughter Sierra are welcoming like-minded visitors to their property through a website called HipCamp, which is similar to Airbnb.

“Instead of people renting a room in your house, they’re just pitching a tent or setting up their trailer on your property and we provide power and water, if they’re coming to our property we can loan them kayaks, fishing rods, they can go sailing,” said Richardson.

His wife Cho added, “We thought why not … why not share with people what we have. We have four kayaks and we have a sailboat and we have gears and we have land, six acres here.”

Located between Moncton and Fredericton in Jemseg N.B., guests can relax in a Hug, zip line across the pond, explore some of Richardson’s favourite spots or enjoy fresh organic food from their garden.

They say the goal is to create a sense of community.

“It’s good to share with people and if people want to stay here [at] a very affordable cost, it’s a good opportunity for them and a good opportunity for us to meet other people,” said Cho.

While Richardson has already expanded from just hammocks to also excluding experiences, he says this is still just the beginning.

“We brought the house across the street as well to create like a tiny house village and youth hostel so people can come and stay in that house and have a sort of transient community of people coming and going from all over the world,” he said.

Adding, “Not everybody has a cottage, not everybody has, you know, a group of friends that they go and hang out with … people could come here and actually find a sense of community within this youth hostel environment.”

Cho says she also hopes to pursue her dream of bringing more Korean food and baking to the area.

“I want to give people a different taste, different kind of food or food culture, introduce something new to other people,” she said.

“Here it’s really beautiful, but the average age of people who live here is pretty old like 80-90, so make this a community, make this area more lively. That would be very good for this area too so we want to create some business here and if it’s allowed we want to contribute to this area.”

From hammocks to experiences to connect with travellers from around the world, Richardson says he wants his farm to be a place where people can share their passions, ask questions and create a space of self-directed learning.

“To me, the farm is like a school,” he said.

“I’m passionate about education for people to find their purpose and find true freedom in their life and I think farming, growing food and finding your passion is a big part of that, so I’m just sharing my passion for rock climbing, kayaking, sailing and hopefully people will be inspired when they see what we’re doing here.”

