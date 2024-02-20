New Brunswicker looks to gain independence with accessibility van

When it comes to freedom, 24-year-old Erica Richard has one dream in mind --an accessible van that would allow her to get from point A to point B with a lot more independence.

“My obstacle — not struggle, but obstacle — for me, would be transportation,” she said.

“Transportation here is evolving, it’s great, it’s getting more accessible, but it’s still not the point where it needs to be.”

Erica was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita before she was born.

It’s described as multiple conditions that cause joint contractures or stiffness.

“It is basically like, when you’re in the womb of the mother, you don’t move a lot so your joints become fixed, or they don’t have a lot of movement so it becomes fixed in one place, or there are some joints that are missing as well,” she said.

“So all of my left side, so my left arm and my left leg, I can’t bend it.”

As a result, Erica uses an electric wheelchair to get around and she has caregivers who help her with everyday tasks like getting ready for work, eating and getting ready for bed.

She says she has more movement when she is laying down and can do a lot of different things that she sets her mind to.

“I don’t really let a lot of things set me back in life,” she said.

“It’s not because I’m in a wheelchair that I can’t figure out how to do things and go to university, get a job and just be a citizen in this society.”

Erica moved to Moncton in 2017 for post-secondary school, which was the first time she ever lived alone.

Recently, she graduated from university after completing her bachelor’s degree in six years and today she has her dream job as a social worker.

Despite her success and determination, she says it was a little bit hard in the beginning.

“I grew up in a small town. It was a little bit hard to continue putting my mind to go to university when I was in school and then I would say, about in the 10th grade, I decided I wanted to go to school to get a degree in social work,” she said.

“I’ve always liked to help people and anything that I can do to put a smile on someone’s face, it’s what I live for.”

Right now, Erica relies on Ability Transport in Moncton to get her to and from her job five days a week and accessibility doesn’t necessarily mean availability with limited seats up for grabs.

“When I knew I got the job, I booked it in October and I booked it all the way until April just to make sure that I would have someone come get me at 8 a.m. and then someone back to come get me and bring me back home at 5 p.m.,” she said.

“I booked for a full six months in advance just to make sure that I would have a place.”

That was just one of the obstacles that she had to overcome. She said Friday’s were especially hard because it was already booked and a lot of time that resulted in her having to get up and get ready for work even earlier.

Erica said she spends about $60 every two weeks just to get to work and back and taking a taxi is even more expensive.

“It starts at $6 just to get your wheelchair in the taxi,” she explained.

At the end of January, Erica launched a gofundme with hopes of raising $40,000 to purchase her own wheelchair accessible van.

While it’s another one of her dreams to eventually learn how to drive, for now, it would be an option for her caregivers, family and friends to help make her life a little easier.

It would help her run errands, for example.

“If I don’t have any milk, I can go to the store,” she said.

“It’s just little things like that that can add up.”

Since launching at the end of January, Erica has raised over $3,000 from people who know her and also from complete strangers.

“It’s really humbling to see that the community is still there to help,” she said.

While a van would help on the day-to-day, Erica says it’s a dream that’s been years in the making.

“Since I’ve been little I’ve always wanted a van,” she said.

“Even in school I was always feeling left out because I couldn’t go to, like, a movie with my friends, or if I get invited to a sleep over or anything like that, I wouldn’t have any accessible transportation to go. So I was feeling a little bit left out, and obviously in 2017 when I moved to the big city, you want to go visit places, you want to do stuff.”

She says that she frequently checks online for used accessible vans and they tend to run between $25,000 and $70,000.

If she could get a van, Erica says the location of where she travels doesn’t even matter.

“Just being able to sit in my van for about 15 minutes would be great,” she said, laughing.

“I always like to go exploring parks. I like to go to the park with my family, my friends. I’m a big nature girl. I like to go for drives, just see the nature. I don’t know if I have a place I would go first, but just to be able to sit in my van and appreciate the moment would be great for me.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.