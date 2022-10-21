New Brunswickers aged 18+ can now book a Pfizer bivalent booster

As of Friday, New Brunswickers 12 years and older can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster.

New Brunswick residents aged 18 and over were already eligible to receive an Omicron targeted Moderna booster.

The shot has also been available to higher risk individuals in the province since mid-September.

New Brunswick’s Department of Health says children aged 12 to 17 at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes were also previously eligible for the vaccine.

Health Canada approved Moderna’s bivalent vaccine on Sept. 1 and Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent vaccine on Oct. 7.

New Brunswick Public Health continues to urge people to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Including getting a bivalent booster, if five months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccine or infection,” said Dr. Arifur Rahman, acting chief medical officer of health, in a Friday news release. “This is especially important for those most at risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Booster doses are available at New Brunswick pharmacies. Public health will also offer clinics in some areas of the province.

To see which booster is available and the recommended vaccine, residents can refer to the table located in the booster section of the province's website.

Residents aged 18 and over in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are currently eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine.