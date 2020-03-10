HALIFAX -- Most schools in New Brunswick were closed Tuesday as a system brought snow and freezing rain to the province.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for several New Brunswick communities, warning that a prolonged period of snow and freezing rain was expected into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said northern and central New Brunswick would likely see snow and ice pellets, which would turn to freezing rain or rain over central areas Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Many say they're looking forward to warmer weather in the weeks to come.

"I've had enough," said Shediac resident Jennifer Scott. "It's March, we want spring to come."

Others say we shouldn't complain about how the season has been.

"It snowed often, but only once did we have an 'all-time blizzard,' so really, I think we've done quite well," said Shediac resident Joe Dauvin.

In Prince Edward Island, a special weather statement is in effect for Prince County, which could see snow along with prolonged periods of freezing rain Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

Schools on Prince Edward Island remained open Tuesday, but after-school activities were cancelled at schools in the Public Schools Branch due to the weather.

There are no statements in effect for Nova Scotia, which will mostly see rain, though parts of Cape Breton could experience freezing rain and ice pellets.