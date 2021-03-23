FREDERICTON -- If you're not familiar with the outdoor activity of geocaching, it's a hobby that's part treasure hunting and part hide-and-seek – and all you need is your GPS and a sense of adventure.

Geocaching community members from all over New Brunswick are competing in the winter caching (WINCAT) tournament that began Jan. 11.

"In December, I sent out a message on Facebook to the New Brunswick geocaching welcome centre (asking) 'is anybody interested in taking part in a winter geocaching event,' and the overwhelming response was 'yes,'" said WINCAT organizer Randall Haslett. "Nobody said 'no,' so I said 'OK then, let's do it.'"

To complete the tournament, participants must conquer 17 out of 32 tasks set out by Haslett, or as he's known by his handle -- Ranger170.

Along the way players find caches, or hidden items.

They were also tasked with hiding caches of their own.

For many it's the perfect excuse to get outside.

"They're kind of getting dragged down by having to stay home because of the pandemic," said Haslett. "So this gives them an excuse, a reason, to get up and say 'where am I going to go today? What's my task that I'm going to complete today?'"

Armed with a purpose and a GPS, the game is fun for all types, but it's not all long, remote hikes.

Caches are all over: a needle in a haystack you didn't know you passed by.

"I like the fact that it can be done by anybody," said Marion McIntyre. "It suits all kinds of physical abilities, intellectual abilities there's something in geocaching for absolutely everybody."

For Randall and Marion, it's not just a hobby, it's a passion.

"Oh, you don't ask a serious geocacher like Randall and I who are passionate how many you think you've found," McIntyre said. "Because you both know, because we're both knocking on the door to 5,000 what have you got 48-something? Pretty close, yeah."

There's no trophy to be had, but there are bragging rights for those who finish it.

As for Haslett, since he created the challenge, he can't compete, but the job has its perks.

"It gives me a bunch of new caches to go and find," Haslett said.

The tournament goes until Sunday, April 4.